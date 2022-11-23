HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, RTT News reports. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HP by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in HP by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in HP by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

