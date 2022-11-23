O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

