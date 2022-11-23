American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 105,826 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

