Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

