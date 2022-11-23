Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

EFA stock opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.