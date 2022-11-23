Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 46,018 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 54,434 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.