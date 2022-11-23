Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 431,952 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ARKK opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

