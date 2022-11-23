Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 259 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stryker were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $226.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

