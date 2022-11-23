Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

