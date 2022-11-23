Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,974 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PayPal were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

