The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kroger were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KR opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

