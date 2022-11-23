Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average of $138.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $192.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

