Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 83.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

