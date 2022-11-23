Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 68,318 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,318 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 165,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 134,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 105,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,135,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.

