Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 54,785 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $770,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 609.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 85.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 219,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

FDL stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

