Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 727,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 282,265 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 32,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03.

