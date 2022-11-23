Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

