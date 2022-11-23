Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,512 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $173.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

