Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,319 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,805,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,200,000 after acquiring an additional 476,683 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,440,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,005,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,967,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,172,000 after purchasing an additional 572,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 930,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 314,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.