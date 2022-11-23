Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 16,948 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.93. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

