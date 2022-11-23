King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.11) to GBX 3,000 ($35.47) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Price Performance

About Diageo

Shares of DEO opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.12.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

