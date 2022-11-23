Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,670 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,987.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 803,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 787,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after acquiring an additional 203,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,751,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

