Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

