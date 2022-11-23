Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 891.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,878 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shopify Stock Up 0.2 %

SHOP stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.