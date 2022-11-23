Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 427.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $82.64.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

