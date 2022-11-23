Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

