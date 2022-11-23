King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 215 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.4 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

