King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

