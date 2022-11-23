Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,439.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,232.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,237.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,646 shares of company stock worth $25,747,431. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

