Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE opened at $327.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.74. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

