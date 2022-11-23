King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

NVS stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

