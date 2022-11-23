Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOOV opened at $144.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

