Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth $1,466,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 42,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.