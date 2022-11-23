Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 3,258 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

