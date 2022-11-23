Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

