Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,856 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after buying an additional 144,782 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $36.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

