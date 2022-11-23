General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.76. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

