Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEP. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $55.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.70%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -555.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.