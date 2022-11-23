Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge Company Profile

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

