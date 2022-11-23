First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

SDVY opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

