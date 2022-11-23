First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
SDVY opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).
