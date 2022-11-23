Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $309,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

NYSE:MLM opened at $364.65 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

