Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 48,622 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 291.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19.

