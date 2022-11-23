Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 148,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.06% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMAR. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $734,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 34.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $10,248,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:YMAR opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

