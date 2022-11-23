SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

