Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $172.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

