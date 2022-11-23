Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,600,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 374,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 153,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 550,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 93,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

HNDL stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

