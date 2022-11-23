Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $340.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.03 and a 200-day moving average of $341.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.