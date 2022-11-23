King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.16 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.02. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

