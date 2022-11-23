Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 552,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.24.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.76 and a one year high of $363.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

