Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

